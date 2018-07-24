Accelerator Network Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ACC)

Accelerator Network (CURRENCY:ACC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Accelerator Network has a market cap of $272,116.00 and $71.00 worth of Accelerator Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Accelerator Network has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Accelerator Network token can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00007395 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.01065530 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004934 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014289 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015829 BTC.

Accelerator Network Profile

Accelerator Network (CRYPTO:ACC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Accelerator Network’s total supply is 622,433 tokens and its circulating supply is 446,128 tokens. Accelerator Network’s official Twitter account is @Accelerator_Net . Accelerator Network’s official website is accelerator.network . The official message board for Accelerator Network is medium.com/accelerator-network

Accelerator Network Token Trading

Accelerator Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Accelerator Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Accelerator Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Accelerator Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

