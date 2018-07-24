Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 19,673 Shares of YY Inc (YY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,627,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,673 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.58% of YY worth $163,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YY. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in YY during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of YY in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of YY in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of YY in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of YY in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YY. BidaskClub downgraded YY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on YY from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on YY from $161.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.07.

YY traded down $0.47, reaching $94.60, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 37,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,069. YY Inc has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The information services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). YY had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $517.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.32 million. sell-side analysts predict that YY Inc will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.

