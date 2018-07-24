Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 151,200 Shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,528,734 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 151,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal comprises approximately 2.2% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Bank of Montreal worth $504,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 35,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 25,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. American Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $79.27. 34,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,559. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $71.37 and a 1-year high of $84.71.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The bank reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.747 per share. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of Montreal to a “$78.97” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

