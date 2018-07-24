Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 138,225 Shares of Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,336,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,225 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 0.9% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of Zoetis worth $199,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $2,350,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 15,752 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 4,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $407,034.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $169,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,894 shares of company stock valued at $578,005 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $96.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.73.

Shares of Zoetis traded down $0.33, reaching $83.63, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,064. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.25.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.