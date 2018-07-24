Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $125.77 Million Holdings in Centene Corp (CNC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,020,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,873 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Centene worth $125,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at about $44,885,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Centene by 35.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 12,563 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at about $3,206,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 250,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total value of $27,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 8,750 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.15, for a total transaction of $946,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,750 shares of company stock valued at $28,461,313 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene traded down $4.04, reaching $132.08, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $79.06 and a 1-year high of $136.29.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

