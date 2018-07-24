Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY18 guidance at $2.58-2.62 EPS.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $742.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.64 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Acadia Healthcare to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $43.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $54.34.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

