Acacia Communications (ACIA) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.13

News headlines about Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Acacia Communications earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.5461968805132 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of ACIA traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.31. 29,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.20. Acacia Communications has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.23 million. Acacia Communications had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Acacia Communications will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Acacia Communications from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

In other news, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 3,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $140,273.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 5,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $186,312.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,854 shares of company stock worth $713,042 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

