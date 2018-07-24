AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 17.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in AbbVie by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $131.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.65.

In other news, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 17,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $1,749,478.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Glenn F. Tilton purchased 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.90 per share, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,646.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $89.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $125.86. The firm has a market cap of $141.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 186.47%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.