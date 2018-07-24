ABB (ABB) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.25

Headlines about ABB (NYSE:ABB) have been trending positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ABB earned a coverage optimism score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 48.8829341146405 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

ABB opened at $22.33 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com . ABB has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. ABB had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that ABB will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

