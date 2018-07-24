Abaxis (ABAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Abaxis (NASDAQ:ABAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Abaxis is close on the heels of its takeover bid by Zoetis Inc, which was announced last May. To this end, the company recently stated that the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (HSR Act) has expired. The transaction is still subject to other customary closing conditions including the approval of Abaxis shareholders. Accordingly, on Jul 31, 2018, the company’s stockholders will vote on the transaction, soon after which, the acquisition should get closed. For the time-being, upside potential of the stock is limited. For the past six months, Abaxis has been outperforming its industry.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABAX. Sidoti cut Abaxis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Abaxis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Abaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Abaxis from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of Abaxis traded up $0.01, reaching $83.16, on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The stock had a trading volume of 1,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,034. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 64.47, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.30. Abaxis has a 12-month low of $43.66 and a 12-month high of $83.98.

Abaxis (NASDAQ:ABAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.02 million. Abaxis had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Abaxis will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abaxis news, Director Prithipal Singh sold 20,000 shares of Abaxis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $1,666,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Achim Henkel sold 8,000 shares of Abaxis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,968 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABAX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abaxis by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,159,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,158,000 after purchasing an additional 331,135 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abaxis in the 1st quarter worth $13,568,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abaxis by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,817,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $269,573,000 after purchasing an additional 153,582 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abaxis in the 1st quarter worth $6,054,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abaxis in the 1st quarter worth $5,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Abaxis Company Profile

Abaxis, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells portable blood analysis systems for use in human or veterinary patient care to provide rapid blood constituent measurements for clinicians worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical Market and Veterinary Market. The company offers Piccolo chemistry analyzers with rapid blood constituent measurements for use in human patient care; and Piccolo profiles that are single-use medical reagents.

