8Bit (8BIT) Market Capitalization Achieves $99,582.00

8Bit (CURRENCY:8BIT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. 8Bit has a total market capitalization of $99,582.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of 8Bit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8Bit coin can now be bought for $0.0678 or 0.00000851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Over the last week, 8Bit has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00041830 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007579 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00339503 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003680 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00067345 BTC.

About 8Bit

8Bit (CRYPTO:8BIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2015. 8Bit’s total supply is 1,467,841 coins. The official website for 8Bit is www.8-bit.ga . 8Bit’s official Twitter account is @8bit_8bit_8bit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 8Bit

8Bit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8Bit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8Bit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8Bit using one of the exchanges listed above.

