765,258 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL) Purchased by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 765,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,882,000. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of First Command Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First Command Financial Services Inc. owned 1.62% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCL. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Harvest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF traded up $0.01, reaching $20.73, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,997. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $21.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%.

