75,290 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 75,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $7,476,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of West Pharmaceutical Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,483,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $572,402,000 after purchasing an additional 252,972 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,245,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,997,000 after purchasing an additional 243,421 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 919,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,193,000 after purchasing an additional 105,706 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $76,978,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $50,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In related news, VP Daniel Malone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $486,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Federici sold 42,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $4,119,282.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,737.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,869 shares of company stock valued at $9,136,762. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

Shares of WST opened at $100.08 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.02 and a 1-year high of $103.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $415.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.