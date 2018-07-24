71,810 Shares in Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) Purchased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 71,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth $3,686,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 25.2% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 13,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth $135,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Murphy Oil opened at $31.62 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.23 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.51. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $35.98.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $585.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.76 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.