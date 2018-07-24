$565.41 Million in Sales Expected for AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) will announce sales of $565.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $559.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $569.11 million. AvalonBay Communities reported sales of $530.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.35 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.16). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.32.

AvalonBay Communities opened at $170.35 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $152.65 and a 12-month high of $193.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,092,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,600,000 after purchasing an additional 232,456 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,706,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,044,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,207,000 after purchasing an additional 50,425 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,892,000 after purchasing an additional 80,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,186,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,193,000 after purchasing an additional 32,616 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 288 apartment communities containing 84,162 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and 15 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.