5,538 Shares in Twitter Inc (TWTR) Purchased by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,538 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 108,946 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 34,099 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,181,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 222,954 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 24,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,135,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,936,000 after acquiring an additional 210,385 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.17. 22,404,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,342,100. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $47.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 718.50, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Twitter had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Vetr raised Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.33 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Twitter from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Cascend Securities assumed coverage on Twitter in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Twitter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

In related news, insider Robert Kaiden sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $59,904.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 7,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $311,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,791,891 shares of company stock worth $115,248,520 in the last three months. 6.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

