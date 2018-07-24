45,000 Shares in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (FOX) Purchased by Harvest Management LLC

Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B makes up 1.4% of Harvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 23.4% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 41.9% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 12.0% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 4.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 59,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ FOX traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.91. 3,458,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,827,185. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $49.65. The company has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

