3M (MMM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $190.57

3M Co (NYSE:MMM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $190.57 and last traded at $201.17, with a volume of 443078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.54.

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Zacks Investment Research cut 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $259.77 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Argus reduced their target price on 3M from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that 3M Co will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

