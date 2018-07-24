3M (MMM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $190.57

3M Co (NYSE:MMM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $190.57 and last traded at $201.17, with a volume of 443078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.54.
Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Zacks Investment Research cut 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $259.77 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Argus reduced their target price on 3M from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.79.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
3M Company Profile
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.
