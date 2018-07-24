$390.19 Million in Sales Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to report sales of $390.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $392.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $385.78 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported sales of $390.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.47 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39). The business had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.42 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 4.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

Ashford Hospitality Trust opened at $8.26 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Alan Tallis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $168,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $339,406. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,911,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,247,000 after buying an additional 123,176 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after buying an additional 144,329 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 24,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 10,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

