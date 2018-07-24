32,150 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Acquired by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 154.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,109,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,032,000 after buying an additional 672,790 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $22,161,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $17,732,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 17.9% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,125,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,473,000 after buying an additional 170,754 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Veeva Systems by 27.7% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 751,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,877,000 after buying an additional 162,952 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $99,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $71,236.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,641 shares of company stock valued at $12,097,498. Company insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Veeva Systems to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.09.

Shares of Veeva Systems traded down $2.20, hitting $81.53, on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,759. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $52.17 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.58, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $195.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, which allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to target and support sales and marketing to physicians, other healthcare professionals, and healthcare organizations through various touch points, including in-person, email, and online; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management platform and suite of applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, and quality.

