$30.79 Million in Sales Expected for Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) will report sales of $30.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.00 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp reported sales of $23.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will report full-year sales of $123.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.40 million to $124.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $130.27 million per share, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $130.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Peoples Utah Bancorp.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $30.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.97 million.

PUB has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ:PUB traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.05. 16,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,543. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $38.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.59 million, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $54,417.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,776.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,200 shares of company stock worth $847,009 in the last three months. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUB. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

