$3.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Aramark (ARMK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to announce sales of $3.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.99 billion. Aramark reported sales of $3.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year sales of $15.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.70 billion to $15.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.56 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $16.38 billion to $16.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. Aramark has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $46.09. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 53.1% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 495,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after purchasing an additional 171,633 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Aramark by 852.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 60,755 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Aramark in the second quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Aramark by 17.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel.

