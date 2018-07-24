27,013 Shares in Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Acquired by Greystone Managed Investments Inc.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,554,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $135,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $210,000. Bach Investment Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total value of $2,503,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 10,604 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $2,863,292.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,604 shares of company stock worth $29,977,792 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom opened at $216.72 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat . Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $197.46 and a 1 year high of $285.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.83. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 56.32%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Broadcom to $300.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Longbow Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Broadcom to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.38.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.