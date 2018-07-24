2,400 Shares in DXC Technology Co (DXC) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 161,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 5.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 8.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4.7% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

DXC opened at $87.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. DXC Technology Co has a fifty-two week low of $77.26 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 233.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from DXC Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

DXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology to $126.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.59.

In other DXC Technology news, insider John M. Lawrie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $513,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $291,312.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,497.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,913. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

