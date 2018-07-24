22,094 Shares in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) Purchased by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Mercadolibre at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $301.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,973,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,791.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 34,726 shares of company stock worth $10,451,306 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. KeyCorp upgraded Mercadolibre from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mercadolibre from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.71.

Mercadolibre traded up $0.14, reaching $363.43, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,814. Mercadolibre Inc has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $417.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 143.65 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.73). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $320.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

