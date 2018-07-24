$217.74 Million in Sales Expected for MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to announce $217.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $221.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $212.10 million. MGM Growth Properties posted sales of $184.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year sales of $907.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $858.20 million to $982.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $978.27 million per share, with estimates ranging from $873.00 million to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $215.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.21 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded MGM Growth Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.69. 266,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of -0.44. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $31.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 85.57%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,361,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,208,000 after purchasing an additional 719,193 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,255,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,860,000 after acquiring an additional 525,933 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 536.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 406,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after acquiring an additional 342,759 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 927,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,036,000 after acquiring an additional 294,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

