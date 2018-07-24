$2.84 EPS Expected for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.21. Martin Marietta Materials reported earnings per share of $2.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year earnings of $9.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.03 to $9.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.44 to $11.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.23 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Bank of America upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $262.00 price target on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.13.

Shares of MLM stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $224.56. The company had a trading volume of 13,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $189.26 and a 12-month high of $241.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

In related news, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 8,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.66, for a total value of $1,788,257.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 146,977 shares in the company, valued at $31,256,128.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Quillen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,373 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $135,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 70.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 44.9% in the first quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

