$2.32 EPS Expected for Raytheon (RTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) to post earnings per share of $2.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.51. Raytheon posted earnings per share of $1.98 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon will report full year earnings of $9.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $9.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Raytheon.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Raytheon had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.78.

Raytheon traded up $0.28, reaching $196.99, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 3,305,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $167.55 and a 52-week high of $229.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 10th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 621 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $131,732.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,824.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,862 shares of company stock worth $816,748. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 2.6% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 2.9% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 11.1% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 11.9% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

