1,778 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Acquired by Cape ANN Savings Bank

Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $507.98 per share, with a total value of $507,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,112. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 19,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.67, for a total value of $10,051,866.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,098,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,588,175.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BlackRock to $570.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on BlackRock from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Citigroup raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $547.00 price target on BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $598.67.

BlackRock traded up $3.80, hitting $512.31, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. 33,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,216. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $408.62 and a 1-year high of $594.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.11. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $12.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.97%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

