1&1 Drillisch (DRI) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DRI. Commerzbank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. HSBC set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €64.87 ($76.31).

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch opened at €50.80 ($59.76) on Monday, MarketBeat reports. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1-year low of €5.25 ($6.18) and a 1-year high of €72.65 ($85.47).

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of DSL, mobile voice, and data services. It markets postpaid and prepaid products in the networks of Telefónica and Vodafone, as well as landline and DSL products, including the related applications, such as home networking, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

