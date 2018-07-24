15,854 Shares in Ebix Inc (EBIX) Purchased by Boston Advisors LLC

Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,854 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix in the second quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ebix by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix during the first quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix during the first quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBIX opened at $85.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Ebix Inc has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Ebix had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $108.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EBIX. Maxim Group began coverage on Ebix in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ebix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

In other Ebix news, Director Hans U. Benz sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $179,261.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,212.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

