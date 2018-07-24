$148.45 Million in Sales Expected for Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) will report $148.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.20 million to $151.70 million. Douglas Dynamics reported sales of $139.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will report full-year sales of $509.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $503.20 million to $516.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $527.60 million per share, with estimates ranging from $516.30 million to $538.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Douglas Dynamics.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.90 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

PLOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,814,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,591,000 after purchasing an additional 49,155 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 518.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 47,024 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $913,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $741,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics opened at $48.20 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.83. Douglas Dynamics has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.94%.

Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

