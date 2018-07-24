1347 Property Insurance (PIH) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Maison Insurance Company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana. Its insurance offerings include homeowners’ insurance, manufactured home insurance and dwelling fire insurance. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

Get 1347 Property Insurance alerts:

PIH has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of 1347 Property Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of 1347 Property Insurance in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of 1347 Property Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

Shares of 1347 Property Insurance opened at $7.30 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1347 Property Insurance has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 0.21.

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 1347 Property Insurance had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter. equities research analysts predict that 1347 Property Insurance will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 7,710 shares of 1347 Property Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $57,362.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 57,245 shares of company stock worth $444,931. Insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

1347 Property Insurance Company Profile

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1347 Property Insurance (PIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1347 Property Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1347 Property Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.