$12.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will report $12.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.70 billion to $12.80 billion. Lockheed Martin reported sales of $12.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year sales of $51.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.09 billion to $51.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $53.78 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $52.73 billion to $54.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 608.95% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $388.00 to $373.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $369.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lockheed Martin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.49.

LMT stock opened at $318.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $286.17 and a twelve month high of $363.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -121.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.02%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 55.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 26,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.4% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

