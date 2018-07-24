$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) to announce $1.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmont Mining’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the highest is $1.77 billion. Newmont Mining reported sales of $1.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont Mining will report full year sales of $7.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.23 billion to $7.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.63 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $8.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Newmont Mining.

Get Newmont Mining alerts:

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Newmont Mining had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $46.00 price objective on Newmont Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Newmont Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Newmont Mining from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Newmont Mining traded up $0.56, reaching $37.13, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,169,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,834,361. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Newmont Mining has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $42.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Newmont Mining’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

In other news, COO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,040.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,750 shares of company stock valued at $948,590 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 130,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 148,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 38,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Mining Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmont Mining (NEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.