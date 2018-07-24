$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) will post $1.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. Everest Re Group reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full-year sales of $7.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.23 billion to $7.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.95 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $8.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Everest Re Group.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 5.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robecosam AG bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth $131,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth $138,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth $177,000. Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everest Re Group opened at $225.26 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.46. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $208.81 and a 1 year high of $277.17.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everest Re Group (RE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.