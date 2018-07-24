$1.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. TE Connectivity reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 17,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,645,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Corp now owns 54,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity traded up $2.30, reaching $94.00, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,807,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,144. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $77.15 and a 12-month high of $108.23. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.43.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia?Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

