$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will post $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Telephone & Data Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. Telephone & Data Systems posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems will report full year sales of $5.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.01 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Telephone & Data Systems.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.16. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Telephone & Data Systems’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Telephone & Data Systems has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $29.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is 120.75%.

In other Telephone & Data Systems news, Director Mitchell H. Saranow sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $106,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,600.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Prudence E. Carlson sold 5,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $160,784.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,433 shares of company stock worth $280,569 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,403,000 after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 352,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 59,341 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 257,129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 41,655 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $712,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and business rate plans.

