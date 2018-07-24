$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.13. Ashland Global posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $974.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.39 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. Longbow Research raised shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

Shares of ASH traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.95. 1,046,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $59.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ashland Global by 2,254.4% in the first quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

