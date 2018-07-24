$0.99 EPS Expected for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (CORR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.03. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.61 million.

CORR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Corenergy Infrastructure Trust to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th.

Shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust traded up $0.06, hitting $37.77, on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns essential energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

