$0.62 EPS Expected for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. NBT Bancorp posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.45 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on NBTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 54,075 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 43,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,156,000 after buying an additional 85,075 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBT Bancorp opened at $40.26 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.90. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial, commercial real estate, agricultural, agricultural real estate, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans.

