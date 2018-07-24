$0.60 EPS Expected for Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) to announce $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.63. Triumph Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $58.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.86 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 11.97%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Michael P. Rafferty bought 750 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $29,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 135,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $100,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $118,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $216,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $249,000. 50.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp traded down $0.90, reaching $39.25, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 158,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.