$0.45 EPS Expected for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Heidrick & Struggles International reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $160.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSII shares. ValuEngine raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heidrick & Struggles International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

HSII opened at $35.20 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $658.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter valued at $330,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter valued at $916,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 81,528 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter valued at $368,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives.

