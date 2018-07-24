$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) to report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.38. II-VI reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover II-VI.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.74 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

IIVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub downgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

In other II-VI news, VP David G. Wagner sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $290,068.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,704.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 6.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 17.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 6.4% in the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of II-VI traded up $0.05, hitting $44.90, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 375,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,833. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.14. II-VI has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $53.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated provides engineered materials and optoelectronic components worldwide. The company is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for various applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on II-VI (IIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.