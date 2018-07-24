$0.36 EPS Expected for Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.34. Modine Manufacturing reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $566.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th.

In other news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $96,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 41,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,032,000 after acquiring an additional 479,011 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 599.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 286,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 66,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOD traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $17.25. 486,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,004. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $888.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

