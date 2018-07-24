$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Constellium NV (CSTM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.33. Constellium reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Constellium’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Constellium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Constellium in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Constellium from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Constellium by 3.3% in the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 165,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Constellium by 24.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,362,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 0.98. Constellium has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

