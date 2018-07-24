$0.28 EPS Expected for ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) to post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.27. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $512.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.17 million. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH had a net margin of 99.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 4.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 23,673,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,918,000 after buying an additional 947,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,293,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,365,000 after buying an additional 215,370 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 3.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,816,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,387,000 after buying an additional 326,660 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 16.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,443,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,498,000 after buying an additional 1,353,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 10.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 9,205,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,012,000 after buying an additional 900,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH traded up $0.03, reaching $10.48, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,843,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,229,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.04. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $12.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

About ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

