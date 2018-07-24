$0.17 EPS Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.21. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.60 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRHC shares. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare traded down $3.00, hitting $64.14, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 10,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1,668.00, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.57. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

In related news, Director Bruce Luehrs sold 67,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $3,242,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $539,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,842 shares of company stock worth $11,928,820 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 284.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,634,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,501 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.2% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 893,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,681,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth about $29,439,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 206,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 35.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after buying an additional 39,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

