-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (GNMX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aevi Genomic Medicine’s earnings. Aevi Genomic Medicine reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aevi Genomic Medicine will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aevi Genomic Medicine.

Get Aevi Genomic Medicine alerts:

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01).

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of GNMX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. 5,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,518. The stock has a market cap of $55.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.13. Aevi Genomic Medicine has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aevi Genomic Medicine stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) by 515.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of Aevi Genomic Medicine worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aevi Genomic Medicine

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aevi Genomic Medicine (GNMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aevi Genomic Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aevi Genomic Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.