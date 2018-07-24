$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jagged Peak Energy Inc (JAG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jagged Peak Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.16. Jagged Peak Energy posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Jagged Peak Energy will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jagged Peak Energy.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Jagged Peak Energy had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $129.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Jagged Peak Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 227.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.12.

JAG opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Jagged Peak Energy has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $16.55. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27 and a beta of -1.43.

In related news, Director Charles D. Davidson purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $147,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert William Howard sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $186,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,136,673 shares in the company, valued at $25,533,242.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,250 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy in the second quarter valued at $5,298,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy in the second quarter valued at $5,390,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 72.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. Precocity Capital LP acquired a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,978,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy in the first quarter valued at $15,038,000. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held an 86% average working interest in approximately 75,200 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 82,358 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 94% average working interest in 94 net productive wells.

